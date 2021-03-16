Synovus Financial Corp Invests $393,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

