Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 270.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 177,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 129,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

