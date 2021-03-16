Synovus Financial Corp Takes $343,000 Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

