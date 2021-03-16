Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 1.84. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

