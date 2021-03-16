Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NYSE:UBER opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.