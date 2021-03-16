Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.62. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.