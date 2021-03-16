Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.10. Sysco posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

