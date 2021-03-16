T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 12,400 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in T-Mobile US by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

