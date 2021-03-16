Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the February 11th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 274,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,017. Tailwind Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to focus on consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

