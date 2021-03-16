Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $17.45 on Monday. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

In other news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

