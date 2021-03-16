Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

