TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $61,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.