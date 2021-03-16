TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 227,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,954. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

