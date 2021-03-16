TD Securities Analysts Give (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) a C$7.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$7.00 price target on (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on (NXE.V) from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

(NXE.V) has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$2.59.

About (NXE.V)

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

