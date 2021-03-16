TD Securities Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$3.96 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

