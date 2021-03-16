TD Securities Boosts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$16.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,857. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

