TD Securities Boosts Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target to $11.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALJF opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.