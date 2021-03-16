TD Securities Raises WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$17.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$14.92 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$6.19 and a 52-week high of C$16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.13.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

