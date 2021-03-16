Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.