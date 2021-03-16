Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.81 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

ArcBest stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $74.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

