Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,634 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $31,918,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $325.39 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.