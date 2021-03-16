Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 218 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $186.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.