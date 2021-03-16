Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,356 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,055. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

