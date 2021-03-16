TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

