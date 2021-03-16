Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Boosted by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 435,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 453,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

