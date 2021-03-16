Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Up 74.8% in February

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the February 11th total of 253,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $8,245,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

