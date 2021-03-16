Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Telstra stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Telstra has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

