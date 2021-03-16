Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TLSYY opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Telstra has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

