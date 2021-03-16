Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Tether has a total market cap of $38.66 billion and $101.61 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.56 or 0.00453618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00108105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00071430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00571052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 40,138,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,645,724,398 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.