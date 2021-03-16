Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $24,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.