TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFFP. Roth Capital raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $17.56 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $7,160,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,956. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

