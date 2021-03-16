The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The Allstate stock opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $117.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

