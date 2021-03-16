The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,108 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 4.7% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $47,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,741 shares of company stock worth $91,830,242. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.