The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 230,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,605,350. The stock has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

