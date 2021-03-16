The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Head to Head Review

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Descartes Systems Group and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Trend Micro 1 1 1 0 2.00

The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Trend Micro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 16.19 $37.00 million $0.45 138.76 Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.55 $257.09 million $1.84 26.66

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77% Trend Micro 14.33% 13.62% 7.06%

Risk and Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Trend Micro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. The company offers its customers to use its modular, cloud-based and data content solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; comply with trade regulations, and various other logistics processes. It also act as a reseller of hardware devices in connection with transportation and logistics operations. The company primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

