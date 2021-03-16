The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,820 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

GSK opened at GBX 1,279.40 ($16.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £64.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,271.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,376.22. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,238 shares of company stock worth $51,229,235.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

