The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

ETR MOR opened at €83.92 ($98.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is €90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

