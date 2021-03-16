The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $69.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

