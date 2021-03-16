The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $278.54 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $299.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.76.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

