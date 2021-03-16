The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 17,028 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.61% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $549,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.42. The stock had a trading volume of 116,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,410. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $352.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

