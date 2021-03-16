The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $328.07 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,357,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,088 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.94% of Nutrien worth $328,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,895,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien by 140.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after buying an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,701. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

