The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $470.11 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $470,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.55. 44,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,022. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

