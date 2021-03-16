The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $869.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.94% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $869,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,005,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,767,000 after purchasing an additional 399,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.07. 42,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,059. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.