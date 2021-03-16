The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,550,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,944 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 78.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $415,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,120. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $35.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

