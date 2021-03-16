The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 74,170 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 74,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $662,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.27. The company had a trading volume of 212,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

