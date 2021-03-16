The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

