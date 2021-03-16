The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Down to $186.00

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43), but opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.32). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 189.60 ($2.48), with a volume of 114,691 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £890.02 million and a PE ratio of -9.39.

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.