The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $234.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,450 shares of company stock valued at $24,271,262 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

