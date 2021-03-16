The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,549,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,186,601,000 after purchasing an additional 398,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.65. 450,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.53 billion, a PE ratio of -123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

