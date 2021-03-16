TheStreet Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $144.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.62.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,936,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.